WWE employee explains why AEW would not sign Goldberg

An undated photo of WWE legend Goldberg. — WWE

American TV show host and WWE employee Peter Rosenberg on Sunday explained the reason why AEW would not sign with legend Bill Goldberg.

Goldberg has bid farewell to his WWE career after losing to Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship on Saturday Night’s Main Event last month.

The WWE legend is now in search of a new gig and has been linked with AEW. However, WWE employee Rosenberg has explained the reason why he would not get the job.

Rosenberg said there are two reasons: first, that Goldberg does not look good anymore, and the second is his ego issues.

"Number one, he doesn't look good anymore. Okay. Number two, I just feel like AΕW has been going the right direction recently. It doesn't matter how good if it becomes a thing of egos and then it's like whose ego do the writers or the team or the storytellers give into, right?” Peter Rosenberg said.

“They're all professionals, but at least with Goldberg, we've seen now his ego gets in the way of a lot of this and it makes a lot of this not enjoyable."

WWE also tried to sign Bill Goldberg’s son, Gage, but the legend did not like it and told his son to reject it.

"They tried to give him an NIL (deal) but when I found out how much they were going to give him, I put the brakes on that one. But they would be ignorant if they didn't have an idea that it could be in his future," Goldberg said.