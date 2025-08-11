Crystal Palace lose appeal against Europa League demotion

Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta, Chris Richards, Jefferson Lerma and Daniel Munoz celebrate after winning the FA Community Shield at Wembley Stadium in London on August 10, 2025. — Reuters

Crystal Palace lost their appeal against UEFA's decision to drop them from the Europa League to the third-tier Conference League.

Nottingham Forest, who finished seventh in the Premier League last season, will now take part in the Europa League in place of Crystal Palace following the ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The ruling comes just a day after Palace beat Liverpool to win the Community Shield at Wembley.

UEFA demoted the Premier League side Crystal Palace to the Conference League in a multi-club ownership case, while allowing Olympique Lyonnais to play in the Europa League as, at the time, the Eagle Football Group were the majority owners of Lyon while their chairman, John Textor, also owned a controlling stake in Palace.

"After considering the evidence, the panel found that John Textor, founder of Eagle Football Holdings, had shares in CPFC and OL and was a board member with decisive influence over both clubs at the time of UEFA’s assessment date," the CAS said in a statement.

"The panel also dismissed the argument by CPFC that they received unfair treatment in comparison to Nottingham Forest and OL."

Palace, who qualified for the Europa League as FA Cup winners, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

They appealed against UEFA's decision last month, just days before New York Jets co-owner Robert Wood ‘Woody’ Johnson completed the purchase of Textor-founded Eagle Football Holdings' stake in Palace.

Michele Kang was appointed chairwoman and president of Lyon’s board of directors after Textor's resignation.

As both Lyon and Palace were eligible to play in the Europa League, the French club was allowed to keep its place because of a better position in their respective league.

Palace finished 12th in the Premier League while Lyon finished sixth in Ligue 1.

"Olympique Lyonnais welcomes today's decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirming its participation in the Europa League," Lyon said in a statement.

Palace will play in the Conference League's qualifying playoff round later this month.