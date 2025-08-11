Everton agree season-long loan deal with Manchester City to sign Jack Grealish

An undated photo of English winger Jack Grealish. — X/@JackGrealish

Everton have agreed a season-long loan deal with Manchester City for their English midfielder Jack Grealish, British media reported on Monday.

Grealish, who joined City from Aston Villa for £100 million four years ago, has seen a dip in his playing minutes in the previous season sparking his transfer rumours.

The England international made just seven starts in the 2024/25 campaign for Manchester City and was not included in the recent Club World Cup squad.

Everton boss David Moyes is a big fan of Grealish, who turns 30 next month.

The Englishman is expected to undergo a medical before finalising his loan to Everton.

The 29-year-old is aiming at next year's FIFA World Cup and is in urgent need of game time, and Everton might be a perfect place for him to get the chance.

He was also not made part of England's squad for the 2024 European Championship.

According to reports, Grealish has been working hard with his trainer to make sure that he is in good shape for the upcoming season.

Grealish had also been linked with Serie A champions Napoli earlier this summer, but it is understood that he will remain in the Premier League and help Everton to launch a new era.

The ex-Aston Villa attacker was an important part of the City squad which won the Treble in 2023 as he was instrumental in their Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup triumphs.

If Grealish’s deal becomes a success, he could make his debut for Everton in the Premier League in the club's opener against Leeds on August 18.