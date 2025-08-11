Ravichandran Ashwin seeks clarity from CSK ahead of IPL 2026

Chennai Super Kings' Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates taking a wicket during their IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on May 20, 2025. — BCCI

KARACHI: Experienced bowling all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has asked former champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to communicate regarding their plans ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, international media reported on Monday.

According to a report by an international cricket news website, the 38-year-old has told the five-time IPL champions that he is open to leaving them if he is not part of their plans.

The development came two days after Indian media had reported that Ashwin was likely to part ways with the CSK, with indications emerging from the franchise’s recent internal discussions.

The reason for the potential split remains unclear. It is not known whether Ashwin has been briefed about CSK’s future plans, but the CSK officials, along with current captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and former skipper MS Dhoni, have been meeting in Chennai over the past few days to chart the roadmap for the upcoming season.

Ravichandran Ashwin is also expected to step down as Director of Operations at the CSK Academy, a role he has held for the past year.

Ashwin has featured in 221 matches, claiming 187 wickets at an economy rate of 7.29, while also scoring 833 runs at a strike rate of 118.

He played nine games for CSK last season. Given his record and experience, the 37-year-old is expected to attract significant interest across the league.

Ashwin was bought by CSK for INR 9.75 crore ahead of the 2024 season, marking his homecoming after a nine-year gap. He represented Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals between 2016 and 2024.

The off-spinner began his IPL career with CSK in 2009 and spent his first eight seasons (2008–2015) under Dhoni’s leadership.