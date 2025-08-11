Carlos Alcaraz advances to third round of Cincinnati Open

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during the men's singles final against Italy's Jannik Sinner at All England Club on July 13, 2025. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz started the match with a dominating first set victory, went down in the second and then made a comeback in the third to beat Bosnian Damir Dzumhur 6-1, 2-6, 6-3 in the second round of the Cincinnati Open on Sunday.

Alcaraz is continuously dominating the sport as he has reached the finals of the last six tournaments he played. The Spaniard will next face Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor or Serbia's Hamad Medjedovic.

The second set was not an easy one for Alcaraz, who racked up an uncharacteristic number of unforced errors in the second set before regaining his composure.

Carlos Alcaraz gained a lead of 4-1 in the third set before closing it out with a solid forehand shot.

Meanwhile, American Coco Gauff secured a 6-3, 6-2 win against China's Wang Xinyu before overcoming problems on serve.

Second seed Gauff did not lose her cool following eight double faults in the first set and finished the match successfully to set up a tie with Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in the third round.

Gauff reflected on the victory, saying that her start was shaky but then recovered well.

She further added that she is taking her time and trying not to fall into the same old patterns.

"I had a shaky start with the serve but I was able to push through and figure that out," Gauff said.

"Just taking my time and remembering the things we worked on in practice and just trying not to, I guess, fall into the same old patterns."

Furthermore, American Reilly Opelka upset Australian sixth seed Alex de Minaur 7-6(6), 6-4, while Jessica Pegula beat Kimberly Birrell 6-4, 6-3.