Luis Muriel stars as Orlando City dominate Inter Miami

Orlando City forward Luis Muriel celebrates with Iván Angulo after scoring a goal against Inter Miami CF in the first half at Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando on August 10, 2025. — Reuters

ORLANDO: Orlando City SC dominated Inter Miami 4-2, thanks to Luis Muriel, who scored twice and Martin Ojeda, who had a goal and an assist at Inter&Co Stadium on Sunday.

Miami was without its star player, Lionel Messi, who missed the match due to a leg injury he sustained during a Leagues Cup match against Necaxa last Saturday.

Miami coach Javier Mascherano said that there are no excuses regarding Messi's absence, but the hunger and desire were missing in the team today, which is disappointing.

"Today there are no excuses. Football is about tactics, organization, talent, but you also know that in one-on-one situations, they were better," Miami coach Mascherano said.

"And having the hunger and desire that you're not going to beat me, and today we clearly didn't have that. We didn't have that.

"Unfortunately, it hurts me a lot because afterward, let's say, in football, you can either lose or you can be beaten, let's say, but I think today the team didn't have the intensity that the game needed."

Orlando City have dominated Miami at home as they are unbeaten against Messi’s team at home in eight all-time meetings and climbed to fourth place in the East while Miami fell to sixth following its second loss in its past four encounters in the league (1-2-1).

Goalkeeper Oscar Ustari, who was making a comeback to Inter Miami after a five-match absence due to a hamstring injury, was greeted by a relentless barrage of shots.

Ustari saved eight attempts from Orlando City, who outshot Inter Miami 22-10 and 12-5 on shots on target.

Muriel put Orlando City in front, scoring in the second minute of the match, capitalising on an opportunity provided by Ojeda.

Miami struck back only three minutes later, scoring through defensive midfielder Yannick Bright, who scored his first MLS goal on a quick shot off a failed clearance attempt by Orlando.

In the second half, it was all Orlando City, which then took control of the game after netting three goals.

Muriel added one more to his tally in the 50th minute, showing individual brilliance.

In the 58th minute, Muriel provided a perfect long ball to Ojeda, who hit a low ball into the net past Ustari.

It was Marco Pasalic in the end who gave a finishing touch to Orlando's victory, firing the ball into the net with a second attempt in the 88th minute.