Muhammad Asif clinches second win at World Games snooker event

CHENDGU: Pakistani cueist Muhammad Asif won his second match by defeating Germany’s Alexander Vadau in a thrilling 2-1 contest at the World Games in Chengdu, China on Monday.

After dropping the opening frame 29-43, Asif showed great resilience by mounting a strong comeback.

In the second frame, he delivered a superb break of 109 points, dominating the frame 116-9 to level the match. The deciding third frame saw Asif maintain his momentum, securing the win with a 67-32 scoreline.

Asif’s consistent performance saw him finish at the top of Group B, already ensuring his place in the quarterfinals of the tournament. The World Games snooker quarterfinal matches are scheduled to be played on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention that Asif began his World Games snooker campaign in style, securing a comfortable victory over China’s Xiaolong Liang in his opening group match on Sunday.

Asif dominated proceedings, winning the best-of-three encounter 2-0. He claimed the first frame 79-50 before sealing the match with a commanding 77-24 score in the second frame.

In the men’s snooker competition at the World Games, 12 players are divided into four groups, with the top two from each group advancing to the quarterfinals.

The World Games 2025 kicked off in Chengdu, China, on Friday, featuring over 4000 athletes from more than 100 countries, competing in 34 disciplines, including Snooker.

The cue sport, first inducted into the Games in 2001, will see 12 players vying for the gold medal this year.

Meanwhile, former IBSF World champion Asif has been drafted into Group B, alongside China’s Xiaolong and Germany’s Alexander Widau.

For the unversed, Asif earned the World Games 2025 qualification by clinching the IBSF World Men’s Snooker Championship last year in Doha.

Asif, who entered the championship as a qualifier after getting a wild card nomination to the event through the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Federation (PBSA), made the most of the opportunity with his stellar performances in both the main and knockout stages.

He came up against Iran’s Ali Gharahgozlou in the final and had to make hard yards to clinch a narrow 4-3 victory.

Notably, Muhammad Asif has been in stellar form lately, having won the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship title in Bahrain last month.

The seasoned cueist edged past India’s Brijesh Damani 4-3 in the summit clash to clinch his sixth world title as the 36-year-old has won two team and three individual titles during his glittering career.