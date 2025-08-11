Pakistan slip in latest ICC men’s ODI rankings

Pakistan’s Hasan Ali (second from left) celebrates a wicket with teammates during the second ODI against West Indies at Tarouba on August 10, 2025. — AFP

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) released the latest One Day International (ODI) rankings on Monday, revealing a shift in the positions of several teams, including a drop for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s ODI ranking slipped one spot, moving from fourth to fifth place, currently holding 3,465 points.

This decline came as Sri Lanka surged ahead, overtaking Pakistan to claim the fourth position with 4,009 points.

The West Indies also saw an improvement, climbing one spot to ninth place. This advancement pushed Bangladesh down to the tenth position after they dropped one rank.

India continued to dominate the ODI rankings at the top, amassing 4,471 points. New Zealand hold steady in second place with 4,160 points, while Australia is positioned third with 3,473 points.

South Africa sit in sixth place with 2,775 points, and Afghanistan holds the seventh spot with 2,279 points.

For the unversed, the West Indies secured a thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the rain-affected second ODI here at Tarouba on Sunday.

The win, powered by crucial innings from Roston Chase and Sherfane Rutherford along with important contributions from captain Shai Hope, leveled the series 1-1.

The match was reduced to 35 overs due to rain interruptions. Chasing a target of 181, West Indies got an early scare as Hasan Ali dismissed opener Brandon King for just one run in the second over.

Hasan struck again shortly after to remove Evin Lewis, who scored seven, leaving the hosts struggling at 12-2 inside 3.1 overs.

The West Indies middle order came under pressure after Keacy Carty fell cheaply for 16, handing Abrar Ahmed his first wicket.

Sherfane Rutherford then launched an aggressive assault, putting Pakistan’s bowlers under severe pressure.

Abrar conceded 20 runs in Rutherford’s over as the fourth-wicket partnership flourished.

Mohammad Nawaz broke the partnership by dismissing Shai Hope, who made 32 off 35 balls, including two boundaries and a six.

Rutherford was nearing his fifty but was also dismissed by Nawaz after scoring 45 off 33 deliveries, featuring four boundaries and three sixes.

With the match slipping away, Roston Chase and Justin Greaves formed a crucial 73-run partnership.

Chase remained unbeaten on 49 from 47 balls while Greaves contributed 26 runs off 31 deliveries, guiding West Indies to victory in 33.2 overs.

Earlier, Pakistan’s innings had a cautious start but lost momentum due to effective bowling by Jayden Seales, who took key wickets including captain Babar Azam for a duck.

Abdullah Shafique and Mohammad Rizwan attempted to stabilise the innings but managed only 27 runs together before Shafique was dismissed in the 17th over, scoring 26 off 40 balls with three fours.

At 88-4 in 22 overs, Pakistan’s situation looked precarious. Hussain Talat contributed a valuable 31 off 32 deliveries but was caught behind off Roston Chase’s bowling.

Hasan Nawaz provided the late impetus with powerful hitting, pushing Pakistan to a defendable total. He remained unbeaten on 36 off 30 balls, including three sixes, while Shaheen Afridi added an unbeaten 11 off seven balls.

Seales finished with figures of 3/23, while Gudakesh Motie, Roston Chase, Shamar Joseph, and Jediah Blades claimed one wicket each for the hosts.