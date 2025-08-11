Groups announced for Over 40s T20 World Cup 2025

Pakistan Over-40s cricket team celebrates and poses with the trophy after their victory over West Indies to win the Over-40 Cricket Cup at National Bank Stadium, Karachi, on October 2, 2023. — Pakistan Veterans Cricket

KARACHI: The Pakistan Veterans Cricket Association (PVCA) on Monday announced the groups for the over 40s T20 World Cup, scheduled to begin in Karachi on November 21 this year.

Group one comprises hosts Pakistan, West Indies, South Africa, Hong Kong, Canada and the UAE. Group two features Australia, the USA, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, Saudi Arabia and the Rest of the World.

This will be the first time the over 40s World Cup is played in the T20 format, with 12 nations confirming their participation.

The tournament will feature players aged over 40s and promises to be a high-profile veterans’ event, with cricketing stars such as Shahid Afridi, Younis Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik and Kamran Akmal expected to participate.

Pakistan boasts an impressive record in veterans’ cricket, having won the Over 60s World Cup (Brisbane 2022), the Over 40s Global Cup (Karachi 2023), and the Over 50s World Cup (Colombo 2025).

A total of 42 matches will be played across various venues in Karachi, with all of Pakistan’s matches scheduled under floodlights.

The PVCA explained that the tournament was initially planned for December 1 to 13 but had to be rescheduled due to the 35th National Games, set to take place in Karachi from December 6 to 13.

The new dates for the Over 40s T20 World Cup are November 21 to December 1. The National Games, postponed from their original May schedule, will host over 7,000 athletes, officials and technical staff.

