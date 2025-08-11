'Should have won at home,' Clarke slams Stokes’ captaincy against India

This collage shows an undated picture of former Australia captain Michael Clarke (left) and England’s Ben Stokes during a nets session ahead of the fifth Test against India at The Kia Oval in London on July 30, 2025. — AFP

Former Australia captain Michael Clarke on Sunday criticised England skipper Ben Stokes for his leadership against India, where the series ended 2-2 against India.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Clarke said the result should be seen as a disappointment for England, especially given they were playing in home conditions.

“This England team, I think, with a 2-2 draw in your own backyard, if I’m captain of that team, I’m disappointed with that result,” Clarke said.

“I want to win, especially in my own conditions. I think they would’ve come into the series expecting to win.”

Clarke stressed that India had exceeded expectations, particularly considering their pre-series challenges.

“I’m not taking India lightly, but I think they’ve overachieved, particularly with the lead-up to the series. If India lost the series, people would’ve respected and understood that new captain, two of their most senior players not playing Test cricket," he said.

"The best bowler in the world [Jasprit Bumrah] playing only three of the five matches. I think England would’ve gone into the series expecting to win,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that India defeated England by six runs in a thrilling contest at The Oval in the fifth and final Test, leveling the five-match series 2-2 on last week.

On the fifth day of the match, England resumed their second innings at 339/6 while chasing a target of 374, with Jamie Smith unbeaten on two and Jamie Overton yet to score. They needed 35 runs for victory on the final day.

However, when play resumed on day five, Indian bowlers dominated, making the required 35 runs seem like a mountain to climb for England.

The crucial partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook also went in vain as the English side was bowled out for 367.

Brook played a spectacular knock of 111 runs off 98 balls, hitting two sixes and 14 fours, while Root added 105 from 152 deliveries with 12 boundaries.

Opening batter Ben Duckett also contributed 54, but apart from these innings, England’s batting lineup struggled as five players failed to reach double figures.

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna starred with the ball for India, claiming four wickets each in the second innings to keep their hopes alive.

India had earlier posted 396 runs in their second innings to set England a challenging target.

Yashasvi Jaiswal anchored the innings with a superb 118, while Akash Deep scored 66.

All-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar chipped in with 53 runs each. Josh Tongue was the pick of the English bowlers, taking five wickets, while Gus Atkinson and Jamie Overton claimed three and two respectively.

In the first innings, India were dismissed for 224, with Karun Nair top-scoring with 57. Atkinson took five wickets for England, supported by Tongue with three and Chris Woakes with one.

England replied with 247 runs in their first innings, with Harry Brook scoring 53. Siraj was once again impressive for India, taking five wickets, while Krishna also claimed four, playing a key role in keeping England in check.