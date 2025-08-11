Former Indian cricketer predicts South Africa could miss out on WTC 2027 final spot

South Africa's Temba Bavuma lifts the ICC World Test Championship Mace on the podium with teammates after winning the final against Australia at The Lord's in London on June 14, 2025. — Reuters

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Sunday said that it will be extremely difficult for defending champions South Africa to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2027 final, citing a challenging fixture list against stronger and more competitive opponents.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Chopra assessed South Africa’s chances in the current WTC cycle and said their path to the final looks far from easy.

“Australia, England, and Bangladesh are South Africa’s home series. Australia and England will be tough, and they will beat Bangladesh.

"The away series are against India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. South Africa have fewer chances. They are the defending champions at the moment, but it’s tough,” Chopra said.

The former opener stressed that playing all away series in the subcontinent will be a major hurdle for the Proteas.

“All three of their away series are in the subcontinent. They will find it difficult to even draw those series. In my opinion, South Africa might not qualify, there’s a good chance they won’t,” he added.

Chopra said that Bangladesh will be South Africa’s easiest opponent in this cycle, but the other teams present a significant challenge.

“They will 100 percent win against Bangladesh. They should win against New Zealand. They should win against England as well. However, it’s a five-match series, so they are unlikely to get full points,” Chopra explained.

It is pertinent to mention that South Africa made history as they won the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 by beating defending champions Australia by five wickets here at The Lord’s Cricket Ground.

The title victory marked their first since 1998, when they won the inaugural edition of the men’s Champions Trophy, then known as the Knockout Trophy.

The defending champions were in control halfway through the ultimate Test as they had secured a handy first-innings lead of 74 runs by bowling out South Africa for a meagre 138.

Australia, however, could not capitalise as they accumulated a modest 207 in the second innings, setting a 282-run target.

South Africa’s batting unit outclassed Australia’s star-studded bowling attack in the ultimate innings and chased down the target for the loss of five wickets.

Leading the way for them was experienced opener Aiden Markram, who top-scored with 136, while skipper Temba Bavuma lent vital support with a half-century.