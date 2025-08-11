Former Australian captain calls THIS pair crucial to England’s Ashes hopes

England cricketers wait for the result of an LBW review off Jofra Archer’s bowling during the fourth day of the fourth Test against India in Manchester on July 26, 2025. — AFP

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting on Sunday described England’s Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett as crucial for the Ashes series, saying England’s chances of winning will largely depend on the performances of these two players.

Speaking to Indian media, Ponting said England’s success will largely hinge on how Crawley and Duckett start innings.

“I think they can [play a similar way in Australia], and they will definitely try,” Ponting said.

“It’s the way they naturally play and the way the coaches and captain want them to play. It’s the way they need to play, it just sets up everything for England, putting immediate pressure back on the bowlers.

“You [the fielding side] have to adapt really quickly, and that’s where India have let themselves down a bit. They haven’t been quick enough to adjust.

“They probably hold the key in Australia. If they can bat really well at the top and set things up, that will give them a good chance in the series.”

Since Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes took charge of the England Test side in May 2022, Crawley and Duckett have been the most productive opening pair in world cricket, scoring over 2,000 runs together.

Their average of 46.5 is second only to Sri Lanka’s Nishan Madushka and Dimuth Karunaratne, who have 740 runs at 49.33.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Ashes series between Australia and England will begin on November 21 in Perth.

The second Test will be played in Brisbane from December 4, followed by the third Test in Adelaide from December 17.

The fourth Test is scheduled for Melbourne starting December 26, while the fifth and final Test will take place in Sydney from January 4, 2026.