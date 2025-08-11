‘No flat tracks in Australia,' Ponting fires warning to England ahead of Ashes

Ricky Ponting looks on ahead of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 between Australia and Afghanistan at Wankhede Stadium on November 07, 2023 in Mumbai. — ICC

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting on Sunday criticised Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes’ 'Bazball' approach, claiming England thrive only on flat pitches and warning they will not find such batting-friendly conditions when they arrive for the Ashes in November.

Speaking to Indian media, Ponting taunted England ahead of the Ashes, saying they would never find flat pitches during the series.

“It’ll be interesting to see which way we prepare our tracks,” Ponting said.

“I don’t think the Aussies will be saying anything to the groundsmen. Certainly during my time, I never spoke to them, and even my coaches didn’t. They were always expected to prepare the best wicket they could. I’m not sure which way England want it.

“They probably play their best cricket when they have flatter pitches because that’s what they need for their batting. But in Australia, they’ll need something in the wickets to help their bowling.”

While acknowledging the entertainment value of England’s aggressive style, Ponting believes Australia will start the series as favourites.

“I’m as Aussie as anyone and I love watching the way England play. The Aussies embraced it and learned from it the last time they were here,” he said.

“They’ll have an understanding now of a slightly more refined version of what England started a few years ago.

“I think they can bat aggressively in Australia, and they will definitely try. It’s the way they naturally play and the way their coaches and captain want them to play.

It’s also the way they need to play, it just sets everything up for England, putting immediate pressure back on the bowlers. The fielding side has to adapt quickly. They probably hold the key in Australia.

“If they can bat really well at the top and set things up, that will give them a good chance in the series,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the five-match Ashes series between Australia and England will begin on November 21 in Perth.

The second Test will be played in Brisbane from December 4, followed by the third Test in Adelaide from December 17.

The fourth Test is scheduled for Melbourne starting December 26, while the fifth and final Test will take place in Sydney from January 4, 2026.