Lyari Club, M.U.K. futsal teams reach semi finals at Jashn-e-Marka-e-Haq Azadi festival

Lyari Women’s Club futsal team in action during the Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Sports Festival in Naya Nazimabad, Karachi, on August 11, 2025. — Screengrab

KARACHI: Lyari Women’s Club and M.U.K futsal teams have advanced to the semi-finals of the Marka-e-Haq Jashn-e-Azadi Sports festival being held in Naya Nazimabad on Monday.

The festival also featured archery competitions, where young participants displayed impressive skill and enthusiasm.

Chief guest and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader, Sindh Assembly member Ali Ahmed Jan, joined in the action by shooting a few arrows himself and praised the event as a positive initiative.

Speaking to the media, the archers participating in the event said it was a great opportunity to celebrate Independence day with enthusiasm while also competing in archery contests.

Event organiser Raheel Kareem shared details of the activities, noting that efforts were being made to ensure that Independence day celebrations in Naya Nazimabad continued in a grand manner.

An Azadi walk was also held on the occasion, led by Naya Nazimabad chairman Arif Habib. A large number of participants, including both children and adults, took part in the walk.

Earlier, Usman Ahmad and Fatima Iqbal emerged as champions in the men’s and women’s categories, respectively, in the badminton tournament.

In the men’s final, Usman dominated Zeeshan with convincing scores of 21-4 and 21-8 to take home the trophy.

Meanwhile, in the women’s category, Fatima Iqbal defeated Tahira Batool by 15-8 to secure the title. Eshfa Fatima earned third place after overcoming Ayesha Yasir in a competitive match.

The festival also featured exciting table tennis finals, where Anas Siddiqui emerged victorious against Irteza Haider in the men’s category. In the girls’ final, Ayesha Yasir beat Ajwa Khan to claim the top spot.

Cycling events thrilled the crowd as Azan Ali crossed the finish line first, followed by Hasan Jilani in second place and Muhammad Haseeb securing third.

Anaya Muzaffar won the girls’ cycling championship, with Fatima Salman and Sidra Shahid finishing second and third, respectively.

Special guest Gymkhana manager Altaf Hussain honoured the athletes by distributing medals and certificates in recognition of their performances.

The taekwondo competition showcased impressive skills from boys and girls aged five to fifteen, earning enthusiastic applause from spectators.

The festival will continue with football, archery and boxing matches on Sunday.

On August 13, a showbiz cricket tournament, a grand concert and a fireworks display are scheduled.

The morning of August 14 will begin with a flag-hoisting ceremony, followed by squash, swimming, and cricket competitions.

An awards ceremony will be held to honour the athletes who delivered brilliant performances during the Jashn-e-Marka Haq Azadi Sports festival.