Hasan Ali reveals reason behind Pakistan’s defeat to West Indies in second ODI

TAROUBA: Pakistan fast bowler Hasan Ali on Monday pointed to a low target as the main reason behind the team’s defeat to the West Indies in the second ODI, saying the result could have been different with a few more runs on the board.

Speaking after the match, Hasan admitted it was a challenging day for the bowlers.

“The way we bowled, I believe it was an extraordinary effort. It was a tough day for us. Our runs were a bit low, if we had scored 200 or 210 runs, the result would have been different,” he said.

Hasan credited the West Indies’ victory to Sherfane Rutherford and Roston Chase, praising their match-winning partnership.

“The way Rutherford and Chase played, they outclassed us and took the match away from us,” he added.

Calling the West Indies’ conditions challenging, Hasan said the tour was going well and that the crowd had been very supportive.

“This is turning out to be a wonderful tour. We have always enjoyed playing here. For overseas teams, conditions here are tough, but we always enjoy the atmosphere. There’s always a crowd here, and they support us,” Hasan said.

Expressing determination to make a comeback in the third ODI against the West Indies, Hasan said he was satisfied with his own performance.

“I’m playing cricket again after almost two years. I always try to bowl in good areas. I’m satisfied with my bowling. Now I’m looking forward to the third match. I always want to contribute something for the team,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the hosts secured a thrilling five-wicket victory over Pakistan in the rain-affected second ODI.

The win, powered by crucial innings from Roston Chase and Sherfane Rutherford along with important contributions from captain Shai Hope, leveled the series 1-1.