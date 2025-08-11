West Indies require 181 runs from 35 overs in rain-hit second ODI

West Indies pacer Jayden Seales celebrates with team after taking wicket during the second ODI against Pakistan at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad on August 10, 2025. - AFP

TRINIDAD: West Indies were set a revised target of 181 runs in 35 overs after Pakistan’s innings was curtailed by rain in the second ODI of the three-match series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on Sunday.

Persistent rain showers forced the match to be reduced to 37 overs per side, giving the hosts a slight advantage with the target adjusted based on Pakistan’s run rate.

Pakistan, sent in to bat first, got off to a steady start as openers Saim Ayub and Abdullah Shafique put together a 37-run partnership.

However, the ninth over turned the momentum when Saim Ayub was dismissed for 23 runs off 31 balls. Shortly after, Pakistan’s star batter Babar Azam was clean bowled for a three-ball duck by Jayden Seales.

Abdullah Shafique then joined captain Mohammad Rizwan to rebuild the innings, adding 27 runs before Shafique was dismissed for 26 runs off 40 balls by Jediah Blades, leaving Pakistan at 64-3 in 16.5 overs.

Rizwan struggled to accelerate and was trapped LBW by Gudakesh Motie for 16 runs off 38 balls, with Motie claiming his first wicket at 88-4 in 21.1 overs.

Hussain Talat provided some resistance with 31 runs off 32 balls, including four boundaries, before being dismissed by Roston Chase.

Pakistan’s innings continued to falter as Salman Ali Agha was dismissed cheaply for nine runs off 18 balls by Shamar Joseph, bringing the total to 114-6 in 27.2 overs.

Jayden Seales maintained his impressive spell, taking his third wicket by dismissing Mohammad Nawaz for five runs off 24 balls, claiming Pakistan’s seventh wicket.

Middle-order batter Hasan Nawaz was the standout performer for Pakistan, remaining unbeaten on 36 off 30 deliveries, which included three sixes.

Shaheen Afridi also remained not out with a vital 11 off seven balls.

Rain interrupted play in the 37th over, ending Pakistan’s innings at 171-7 and setting the stage for West Indies to chase the revised target.

For the West Indies, Jayden Seales recorded figures of 3/23 runs in seven overs, while Jediah Blades, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, and Roston Chase each took one wicket.