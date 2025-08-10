Muneeba Ali’s record century powers Pakistan to win over Ireland in third T20I

Pakistan batter Muneeba Ali during match three of the Women's T20 International Series between Ireland and Pakistan at Castle Avenue Cricket Ground in Dublin. - AFP

DUBLIN: Pakistan’s women’s cricket team clinched an eight-wicket victory over Ireland in the third and final T20I of the series at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground on Sunday, powered by a brilliant century from Muneeba Ali.

Batting first, Ireland posted a competitive total of 155-4 in their allotted 20 overs. The hosts’ innings was anchored by an outstanding unbeaten 64 off 46 balls from Orla Prendergast, who struck eight boundaries.

Prendergast’s innings was supported by opener Amy Hunter, who scored 29 runs off 33 deliveries, including three boundaries and a six, as the pair shared a crucial 50-run opening partnership.

Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis also played a valuable cameo, contributing 36 runs from 22 balls with eight boundaries.

However, middle-order batters Leah Paul and Rebecca Stokell failed to make significant contributions, scoring 11 and five respectively, while Laura Delany remained unbeaten on five off two balls at the end.

For Pakistan, bowlers Fatima Sana, Sadia Iqbal, Waheeda Akhtar and Rameen Shamim each claimed one wicket.

In response, Pakistan chased down the target in 17.4 overs despite early setbacks with Shawaal Zulfiqar dismissed for three and Natalia Pervaiz for nine.

The match was then dominated by a brilliant unbeaten 101-run partnership between wicketkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali and Aliya Riaz.

Muneeba’s remarkable innings of 100 runs came off 68 balls, featuring 14 boundaries and a six. Her century marked a record as she became the only Pakistan woman cricketer to score two T20I centuries.

Aliya Riaz complemented her effort with 39 runs off 27 balls, including five boundaries.

Ireland’s Ava Canning and Lara McBride took one wicket each in the run chase. Despite their loss in the final match, Ireland won the three-match series 2-1.