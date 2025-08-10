Crystal Palace beat Liverpool on penalties to conquer Community Shield

Crystal Palace players pose with the trophy as they celebrate after winning the FA Community Shield by beating Liverpool in the final at Wembley Stadium in London on August 10, 2025. — Reuters

LONDON: Premier League champions have been beaten by FA Cup winners Crystal Palace on penalties 3-2 to claim the Community Shield following a thrilling 2-2 draw at Wembley on Sunday.

Substitute Justin Devenny netted the winning penalty kick to help Palace clinch a scintillating victory, following failures from Mohamed Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Harvey Elliott for the Reds.

New addition to the camp, Hugo Ekitike, opened the scoring for Liverpool in the fourth minute with the help of an assist from Florian Wirtz.

It did not take long for Palace to level the scoring with a goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta on a penalty in the 17th minute after Virgil van Dijk brought down Ismaila Sarr.

Jeremie Frimpong, who also joined the club this summer, put the Reds ahead 2-1 as Liverpool fans marked the death of Portugal forward Diogo Jota with 20 minutes on the clock, sending an attempted cross looping in off the post.

However, it was difficult to stop Crystal Palace; they equalised again at the 77-minute mark, Sarr scoring to send the traditional season curtain-raiser to penalties.

Hero for Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson reflected on the victory, saying the emotions are fantastic, it is incredible to beat a team like Liverpool, and it is a remarkable moment in the club’s history.

"These emotions are fantastic. The manager said we'd get chances in the second half and we deserved to win that in the end,” Henderson said.

"The homework we did for the penalties was great, thank you to everyone behind the scenes.

"It's incredible to beat Liverpool. Coming here they were the favourites, they have unbelievable players and are a good team. But we've won two trophies in three months for this club and it's a remarkable moment in our history."