Sharjeel Khan included as Kingsmen announce squad for Top End T20 series

Kingsmen Cricket USA has revealed its 16-member squad for the upcoming Top End T20 Series 2025, scheduled to take place in Darwin, Australia, from August 14 to 24.

The squad features a blend of Pakistan international, U19 and domestic players who are currently not part of the national team and have been active in various multinational leagues, including in the USA.

All-rounder Hammad Azam will lead the side, with notable inclusions such as the hard-hitting opening batter Sharjeel Khan, pacers Ehsan Adil and Umer Khan, as well as Shayan Jahangir, Hassan Khan, Asif Mehmood, and Ghulam Mudassar.

Sharjeel Khan is a prominent name in Pakistan cricket, having represented the national team in 25 ODIs, 21 T20Is, and one Test match.

Former Pakistan head coach Grant Bradburn will serve as the Kingsmen’s coach for the Darwin tour.

The Azam-led Kingsmen will open their campaign against the Big Bash League (BBL) franchise Perth Scorchers at the TIO Stadium on August 15.

Their second match will be against Adelaide Strikers at the same venue on August 17.

Their third game will be against the Pakistan Shaheens at the DXC Arena on August 19, followed by a clash with the ACT Comets on August 20.

The Kingsmen will then face the NT Strike on August 21 before concluding the league stage against Hobart Hurricanes on August 23.

The semi-finals and final of the Top End T20 Series are scheduled for August 24.

The tournament will commence on August 14 with a match between Pakistan Shaheens and Bangladesh ‘A’ at TIO Stadium.

Kingsmen Squad for Top End T20 Series:

Hammad Azam (Captain), Saad Ali, Hassan Khan, Sharjeel Khan, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ehsan Adil, Milind Kumar, Tajinder Singh, Nick Fletcher, Shayan Jahangir, Shehan Jayasuriya, Arya Kannantha, Umar Khan, Faraz Ali, Asif Mehmood, Ghulam Mudassar.