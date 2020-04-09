Photo: Screen grab from Twitter video

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will conduct online fitness tests of its centrally contracted players on April 20 and 21, a spokesperson for the board said on Wednesday.

As per Daily Jang, players will be given a video link which will take them through the test step-by-step and determine their fitness.

Earlier, head coach Misbah-ul-Haq had urged his charges to not let their bodies go out of shape during the lockdown caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

READ: Pakistan's new fitness standards set by keeping top 4 model in mind says Misbah

He said that while only Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam have private gyms at their homes, the rest of the players can also keep themselves fit by working out in their rooms.

"A room is enough to work out and maintain your fitness," he said.

READ: Locked-down Pakistan cricketers trying hard to not turn into couch potatoes

Pakistan cricket team to undergo online fitness tests: PCB