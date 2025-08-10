Du Plessis says he thought he would fight Chimaev in super fight

An undated photo of Khamzat Chimaev (Left) Dricus Du Plessis (Right). — Instagram

Dricus du Plessis said he thought he might fight Khamzat Chimaev in a super fight between champions, international media reported on Sunday.

Chimaev and South African middleweight UFC champion Du Plessis will fight at UFC 319 on August 16, 2025, at Chicago’s United Centre.

While people might know Du Plessis as one of the sport’s most ruthless trash talkers, he has praised his opponent for his upcoming fight.

In a recent interview, the South African UFC champion said that he believed that one day Khamzat would be up against him in the ring.

Du Plessis said that when he was sure that he was going to face Chimaev in the future, he questioned whether, at the time of the showdown, both men would be UFC champions.

“Watching his fights, you could see he was something special, that’s for sure, but he wasn’t in my weight so it didn’t concern me. As soon as the talks came of him going up and fighting, I just started getting the feeling I’m going to fight this guy one day,” Du Plessis said.

“I had this, I’m going to be champion, I know it, and maybe he’s going to be champion in 170. Come up, fight for another title.

“I just got this feeling that we are going to meet up one day in the Octagon. When he moved up, I knew that this was going to happen. I knew he would beat guys in the top of the middleweight division.”

Dricus Du Plessis has been impressive in recent times. He defeated Sean Strickland in their UFC 312 rematch in February and won a fourth-round submission of Israel Adesanya at UFC 305.

Meanwhile, Khamzat Chimaev has been undefeated since his debut five years ago with a 14-0 record.