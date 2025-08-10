Anthony Joshua's promoter warns Jake Paul ahead of their fight

An undated photo of Anthony Joshua (Left) and his promoter Eddie Hearn. — X/@EddieHearn

Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn believes Jake Paul’s fight might be AJ's easiest ever fight and potentially his biggest in terms of purse, British media reported on Sunday.

Joshua, who is plotting his comeback to the ring, has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries.

The former world heavyweight champion was planning to make a return to the ring in the summer, but his elbow injury delayed his plans.

Before the Dubois loss, ‘AJ’ was flying with knockout wins over Otto Wallin, Robert Helenius and Francis Ngannou, and is now hoping to regain the previous form.

Anthony Joshua has been linked with the likes of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul and Deontay Wilder, while he wants a fight with his countryman, Tyson Fury, which he has talked about several times.

However, Fury wants a trilogy with Oleksandr Usyk, so ‘AJ’ has to shift his focus towards the Paul fight.

Joshua and Paul have both spoken about the showdown in recent times, and now the promoter of British fighter Hearn has revealed that the fighters are serious about the bout, and it could be the most lucrative fight of the former heavyweight champion’s career.

“At first I thought it was a publicity stunt from Jake and now the more I speak to them the more I actually understand - Jake Paul thinks he can beat Anthony Joshua,” Hearn said.

“This is a step too far. So be careful what you wish for, because this isn't a game. This isn't YouTube. This isn't Disney. This is the danger zone.

“[Usually] the more dangerous the fight, the bigger you expect the purse to be, or to reflect that. This is actually the opposite. It might be AJ's easiest ever fight and potentially his biggest payday.”