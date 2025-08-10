McLaren's Piastri confident to beat teammate Norris in 2025 F1 season

McLaren's Lando Norris (right) celebrates on the podium after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix with second placed Oscar Piastri (left) and Mark Ingham, head of design at Hungaroring in Budapest on August 3, 2025. — Reuters

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri said that he has all the confidence in himself to beat teammate Lando Norris in the 2025 F1 drivers' championship.

The ongoing season of Formula One is 14 races down, with Piastri on top of the drivers' championship standings with 284 points, while Norris is closely following him, one place behind with 275 points.

Piastri has finished 12 times on the Podium during the 2025 season and won six Grand Prix in the process so far. It is the first time that the Australian has gone that close to securing the title.

Reflecting on the title race against his teammate Norris, Oscar Piastri said that he has enough confidence to beat the British driver.

"I have a lot of confidence in myself that I can do it. Not every weekend has been perfect, but there's not many weekends in my whole life that have been perfect. Just trying to put together a solid, consistent year is ultimately going to be important,” Piastri said.

“The pace in the last few weekends, especially Spa, I've been very confident in and very proud of. I'm more than capable of continuing that for the rest of the year. I'm confident that I can do it, but it's not going to be easy."

There is a summer break in the 2025 season for now, and the action will return to the TV screens on August 29 with a 15-round championship at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Piastri will be looking to make a comeback after losing to Lando Norris at the Hungarian Grand Prix in a McLaren one-two.