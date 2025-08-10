Ireland win toss, elect to bat against Pakistan in third T20I

Ireland captain Gaby Lewis (second from left) and Pakistan's Fatima Sana (second from right) at the toss for their second T20I at the Clontarf Cricket Club in Dublin on August 8, 2025. — PCB

DUBLIN: Ireland have won the toss and opted to bat first in the third women’s T20I of the three-match series against Pakistan here at Clontarf Cricket Club on Sunday.

Playing XIs

Both teams made one change each to their lineups. Pakistan dropped Sidra Amin and included Waheeda Akhtar, while Ireland named Freya Sargent as a replacement for Jane Maguire.

Pakistan: Muneeba Ali, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Eyman Fatima, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Rameen Shamim, Tuba Hassan, Nashra Sandhu, Waheeda Akhtar and Sadia Iqbal.

Ireland: Amy Hunter, Gaby Lewis (c), Orla Prendergast, Leah Paul, Laura Delany, Rebecca Stokell, Ava Canning, Arlene Kelly, Cara Murray, Lara McBride and Freya Sargent.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Pakistan and Ireland have faced each other 21 times in the shortest format, with Pakistan holding a dominant record of 15 wins, while Ireland has secured six victories.

Matches: 21

Pakistan: 15

Ireland: 65

The last T20I series between the two sides was played in 2022, which Ireland won 2-1.

Overall, Pakistan and Ireland have contested two bilateral series, with each team winning once.

FORM GUIDE:

The two teams enter the match with contrasting momentum: Ireland are on a nine-match winning streak, including 3-0 clean sweeps over Bangladesh and Zimbabwe.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have lost five of their last six completed matches, including a nail-biter in the second T20I against Ireland.

Ireland: W, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Pakistan: L, L, L, L, L