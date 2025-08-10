David’s six-hitting blitz guides Australia past South Africa in first T20I

Tim David of Australia plays a shot during game one of the T20 International series between Australia and South Africa at Marrara Stadium on August 10, 2025 in Darwin, Australia. - AFP

DARWIN: Australia beat South Africa by 17 runs in the opening T20I propelled by a stunning innings from Tim David, who smashed eight sixes on his way to 83 runs off 52 balls.

The victory marks Australia’s record ninth consecutive T20I win, surpassing their previous best streak of eight wins between February and June 2024.

Mitchell Marsh started the innings aggressively with a six over extra cover off Lungi Ngidi, setting the stage for a chaotic Powerplay.

Despite scoring 71 runs, Australia lost four wickets early, with South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada making key breakthroughs by dismissing Travis Head and Josh Inglis cheaply.

Cameron Green and Tim David then launched a counterattack, hitting boundaries and sixes to rebuild the innings before Green fell for 35 off 13 balls.

South African pacer Kwena Maphaka was impressive with his four wickets for 20 runs, breaking crucial partnerships and restricting Australia’s momentum.

However, David’s powerful hitting, including a memorable six off Senuran Muthusamy that cleared the stadium roof, helped Australia post a competitive total of 178.

In reply, South Africa stumbled early as Aiden Markram was caught at cover in the first over.

Although Ryan Rickelton and Tristan Stubbs put together a promising partnership, Australia’s bowlers, led by Josh Hazlewood and Adam Zampa, regained control by taking vital wickets in the latter half of the innings.

Rickelton fought valiantly, reaching his fifty and keeping South Africa in the hunt, but disciplined death bowling from Dwarshuis and a spectacular catch by Glenn Maxwell sealed the win for Australia.