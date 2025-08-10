Two Japanese boxers die from brain injuries at same event in Tokyo

This collage of pictures shows late Hiromasa Urakawa (right) died a day after fellow boxer Shigetoshi Kotari. — Instagram

Two Japanese boxers, Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa, have died due to brain injuries in separate fights on the same card, boxing associations confirm the news.

Urakawa, 28, died on Saturday following a knockout defeat in the eighth round of his fight against Yoji Saito on 2 August. Following the death of Kotari on Friday, after suffering injuries from a separate bout on the same card at Tokyo's Korakuen Hall.

According to the Japanese media, both 28-year-old boxers underwent operations for subdural haematoma, or bleeding inside the skull.

The World Boxing Organisation (WBO) has expressed its condolences on the sad demise of both Japanese boxers.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the families, friends, and the Japanese boxing community during this incredibly difficult time," the World Boxing Organization said in a statement on Saturday about Urakawa.

Meanwhile, on Friday, the World Boxing Council stated Kotari, who died as a result of the injury he sustained during a 12-round draw against Yamato Hata.

The WBC in a statement said that the organisation and its President deeply mourn the loss and wish his loved ones strength.

"The WBC and its President, Mauricio Sulaiman, deeply mourn this irreparable loss and wish his family and friends strength during this difficult time," the WBC said in a statement.

It is also important to mention that 28-year-old Irish super-featherweight boxer John Cooney also died of a brain injury this year after being stopped in his first Celtic title defence in February.