After Arshad Nadeem, Neeraj Chopra withdraws from Diamond League

India's Neeraj Chopra (C) and silver medalist Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem (R) celebrate with their medals after the men's javelin throw final during the World Athletics Championships at the National Athletics Centre in Budapest on August 27, 2023. - AFP

India’s Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the August 16 competition in Poland, adding to the absence of Pakistan’s Olympic Gold medalist Arshad Nadeem from the Silesia Diamond League meet.

Nadeem was already expected to miss the event due to recovery from recent calf surgery.

The meet was highly anticipated as the stage for the first Chopra–Nadeem showdown since their memorable clash at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where Nadeem claimed gold and Chopra took silver.

Organisers had hinted at the high-profile rematch earlier in July.

While Nadeem’s withdrawal was confirmed last month following surgery on his right calf in London, Chopra’s decision comes as a surprise, with no official reason provided so far.

Chopra has had an impressive 2025 season, beginning with a win at the Potch Invitational in South Africa, followed by a second-place finish at the Doha Diamond League, where he became the first Indian to cross the 90-meter mark with a record-breaking throw of 90.23m.

He also secured podium finishes at the Janusz Kusocinski Memorial and victories at the Paris Diamond League, Ostrava Golden Spike, and the NC Classic in India.

Both athletes are now focusing on the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo next month. At the last edition in Budapest, Chopra clinched gold ahead of Nadeem.

The Lausanne Diamond League on August 20 remains the final major event before Tokyo, where both were initially expected to compete.