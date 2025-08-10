PCB likely to make changes in Pakistan's squad for tri-series: sources

Pakistan pacer departs for Dhaka to take part in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Mirpur on July 16, 2025. - Instagram/salmanmirza760

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is expected to announce the national squad for the upcoming tri-nation series against Afghanistan and the UAE, as well as for the Asia Cup 2025, once the team returns from its ongoing tour of the West Indies.

According to sources, the squad for the tri-series in the UAE is likely to include few changes, with the return of pacer Salman Mirza and all-rounder Ahmed Daniyal expected.

Sources also reveal that senior pacers Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf may be rested during the tri-series for workload management, with plans to include them for the Asia Cup.

The squad is anticipated to comprise 16 players instead of the usual 15, with final decisions to be made after consultations between head coach Mike Hesson and the team captain.

Meanwhile, opening batter Fakhar Zaman is expected to be included in Pakistan’s squad for both the upcoming tri-series and the Asia Cup. He is currently absent from the team touring the West Indies.

Zaman was ruled out of the ongoing tour due to a hamstring injury sustained during the Bangladesh T20I series, which Pakistan lost 2-1.

Selectors are confident in the return of the star batter, as his injury is not severe and he is expected to recover in time for the upcoming events.

All-rounder and T20I vice-captain Shadab Khan is unlikely to participate in both the tri-nation series and the Asia Cup as he continues his rehabilitation following surgery.

It is pertinent to mention that the tri-nation series will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium from August 29 to September 7. Pakistan will begin their campaign against Afghanistan on August 29 at 7:00 PM local time.

Each team will face the others twice, with the top two teams advancing to the final on September 7.

Tournament Schedule (All matches at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 7:00 PM local time):

29 August – Afghanistan vs Pakistan

30 August – UAE vs Pakistan

1 September – UAE vs Afghanistan

2 September – Pakistan vs Afghanistan

4 September – Pakistan vs UAE

5 September – Afghanistan vs UAE

7 September – Final