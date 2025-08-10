Paris Saint-Germain sign Lucas Chevalier till 2030 from Lille

Chevalier during the warm up before the match on March 15, 2025. — Reuters

Paris Saint-Germain have signed French goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier from Lille on a contract until 2030, the Champions League winners announced on Saturday.

According to media reports, Chevalier joined PSG after a fee of around 40 million euros ($47 million).

Chevalier has notably earned several achievements, including being called Ligue 1 Goalkeeper of the Year for the 2024/25 season and being included in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season.

Following his signing, Chevalier said that it was his childhood dream, and he wanted to play football at the top tier. He showed excitement after his addition to the team.

"I am a kid that is living his dream. Ever since I was small I wanted to play at the very highest level," Chevalier said in a statement.

"I'm really delighted to be here. I will wear this shirt with passion and ambition."

Calais-born Chevalier graduated from Lille's youth academy and played on loan for Valenciennes before becoming the first-choice keeper at his parent club during the 2022-23 season.

PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi praised Lucas as one of the best goalkeepers in France and Europe, and they are eyeing building a team for the long term.

"Lucas is one of the leading goalkeepers in France and Europe and a fantastic addition to our team - as we continue to build everything for the long-term based on the collective," said Al-Khelaifi.

Ligue 1 and Champions League winners PSG will face Tottenham Hotspur for the UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.