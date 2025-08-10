Manchester United boss Amorim hails Benjamin Sesko

An undated picture of Ruben Amorim (right) and new Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko. — Reuters

Ruben Amorim praised new Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko as a booster to their attack on Saturday and hopes to unlock the 22-year-old Slovenian's full potential after his big-money move to Old Trafford.

Sesko ended his 76.5-million-euro switch from German side RB Leipzig to United on Saturday, with a further 8.5 million euros in bonuses.

He signed a contract until 2030 to complete a new-look front three alongside fellow close-season signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Sesko joined Leipzig from Austrian club RB Salzburg in 2023 and has scored 39 goals in 87 appearances across all competitions for the German side.

Amorim mentioned that the qualities which Sesko holds are needed in the team, and he is young and good with the ball.

He added that the player can enhance his skills and has a good character, so he is happy to add him to his team.

"He has the characteristics that we needed. Ben is a player - with all the information that we have - that we need to stop the guy from working, not the opposite!" Amorim said.

"So that is also important. He's really young. He's good in the air, he's good at running the channels, good on the ball. I think he has great potential. I think he can improve a lot and, for sure, he is going to feel at home in our club.

"He has the right character to be in this group, so I'm really happy to have him."

Sesko was introduced at Old Trafford before Saturday's friendly match against Italian side Fiorentina, which United won 5-4 on penalties after drawing 1-1.