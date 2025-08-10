Jannik Sinner makes triumphant start to Cincinnati Open

Jannik Sinner (ITA) returns a shot against Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Cincinnati on August 9, 2025. — Reuters

World number one and men's defending champion Jannik Sinner made a triumphant start to the Cincinnati Open, beating Colombian qualifier Daniel Galan 6-1, 6-1.

Sinner dominated the match from the beginning, finishing it in just 59 minutes. The Italian secured his record by achieving his fastest ATP victory in completed matches.

In 2019, Jannik secured a shorter win against Mikael Ymer at the Next Gen ATP Finals in 56 minutes. However, it was in a different format with shorter sets.

Jannik Sinner is next set to face Canadian Gabriel Diallo.

The Italian, while talking about the conditions, said that it is very difficult to play here.

"It's very difficult to play here, I feel like the ball is flying, it's very fast," said Sinner.

"So when you lose confidence with a couple of shots, it makes it very, very difficult to play."

Wimbledon champion Iga Swiatek was also on top of her game following an early exit in Montreal. She won the first set in a one-sided affair and fended off four break points in the second to ease past Anastasia Potapova 6-1, 6-4.

She has set up the next round tie against Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk, against whom the Polish has a perfect record of 3-0.

Australian Open winner Madison Keys rallied from one set down to survive against German Eva Lys with a 1-6, 6-3, 7-6(1) win to book her ticket to the third round, where she will take on Japan's Aoi Ito.

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz defeated his American compatriot Emilio Nava 6-4, 6-4 to set up a meeting with Italian Lorenzo Sonego.