Marnus Labuschagne ready for opening role to reclaim Test spot

Marnus Labuschagne of Australia walks off after being dismissed during day two of the ICC World Test Championship Final 2025 between South Africa and Australia at Lord's Cricket Ground on June 12, 2025 in London, England. - AFP

Australia Test batter Marnus Labuschagne is willing to sacrifice his usual batting position in a bid to make a comeback to the Test side.

Labuschagne has been out of the Australian Test lineup since the ICC World Test Championship Final in 2025. Following a string of below-par performances—averaging just 33.08 since December 2022—he was dropped during the recent tour of the West Indies.

Now, the batter is plotting his return to the international red-ball format and is ready to take on the role of an opener in the upcoming Ashes series.

“I would be happy to do that [open batting] - I would love to,'' he told News Corp in an interview. "If opener is where I need to bat to be playing in the Test team, that's fine."

Opening is not Labuschagne’s natural position; he has primarily batted at No. 3 throughout his career.

However, Cameron Green’s impressive form at No. 3 in seaming conditions during the West Indies tour—scoring 184 runs in six innings—has opened the door for Labuschagne to try opening once again.

“If you had asked me where I prefer to bat, obviously I have batted at three my whole career, but at this stage you don't get a choice. I opened in the World Test Championship final and felt I batted quite well. I got in but did not go on with it.”

In that final at Lord’s, Labuschagne scored 39 runs across two innings, getting starts but failing to convert them into big scores.

With three Sheffield Shield games remaining before Australia’s home Tests, he remains in contention, especially given Sam Konstas’ recent struggles in the West Indies, where he managed only 50 runs in six innings.

Meanwhile, Labuschagne remains a fixture in Australia’s ODI setup and is expected to feature in the upcoming three-match series against South Africa.