'Tell us how he died': Salah slams UEFA tribute to Palestinian footballer

This collage of photos shows Palestinian footballer Suleiman Al-Obeid (left) and Liverpool's forward Mohamed Salah. — X

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah on Saturday slammed UEFA for their tribute to the late Palestinian footballer Suleiman Al-Obeid, known as the ‘Palestinian Pele,’ after European football’s governing body failed to mention the circumstances surrounding his death in Gaza.

The Palestine Football Association said that Al-Obeid, 41, was martyred after being shot by an Israeli strike targeting civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip on Wednesday.

In a brief post on the social media platform X, UEFA paid tribute to Al-Obeid, terming him ‘Palestinian Pele’.

“Farewell to Suleiman al-Obeid, the 'Palestinian Pele,” UEFA wrote.

“A talent who gave hope to countless children, even in the darkest of times.”

Liverpool and Egyptian forward Salah responded to UEFA’s post by criticising them for not mentioning the details of the death.

Salah responded: "Can you tell us how he died, where, and why?"





UEFA was not immediately available to comment.

Mohamed Salah has been consistently raising his voice against the genocide of Palestinians; he has previously also spoken for humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza during the nearly two-year-long war.

The PFA later issued a statement on its Facebook page stating that Al-Obeid is a prime example of how the people of Palestine can still feel happy and hopeful despite the war and difficult times.

"proof of the joy that can flourish in the hearts of people despite hardship,” the statement read.

"He gave his talent and dedication to the children of Gaza and gave their dreams a hope to blossom despite the suffering.

"His death is a great loss to the world of football and to everyone who recognises the power of sport to unite people."

The PFA on Saturday provided information on the number of deaths caused by war in the Israeli-Hamas conflict since October 2023, saying 325 players, coaches, administrators, referees and club board members in the Palestinian football community have died so far.