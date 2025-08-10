Sabalenka begins Cincinnati campaign with win over Vondrousova

Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) returns a shot against Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center on Aug 9, 2025. — Reuters

World number one Aryna Sabalenka secured a commanding 7-5, 6-1 victory over Czech Marketa Vondrousova in her opening match at the Cincinnati Open after saving 12 break points to survive here at the Centre Court on Saturday.

Sabalenka beat 2023 Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova under the lights of the night session.

Sabalenka produced a stellar performance to dominate from the first set and closed the first set with a lead of two.

The second set was more of a struggle than the score suggested, as she saved five break points for a 4-1 lead and rescued from 0-30 down in the last game before securing the win.

Reflecting on her triumph, Sabalenka said that she has played a lot of matches, so she believes that she is quite adept at handling critical moments of the game. She declares that she can play without doubting her decisions.

"I played so many matches this season so I'm quite experienced to handle those key moments," Sabalenka said.

"Key for me is always to go for it without doubting my decisions. So far it's been working really well."

World number one Aryna Sabalenka last month decided to skip the US Open tune-up event in Montreal due to fatigue.

Belarusian's decision to sit out the July 26-August 7 Canadian Open followed her semi-final appearances at Wimbledon and Berlin, and after losing in the French Open final.

Sabalenka will next face Emma Raducanu in the round of 32 on Sunday.