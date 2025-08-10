Liverpool's Darwin Nunez joins Al-Hilal on three year deal

Darwin Nunez is signing a three year contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal on August 09, 2025. — X/@Alhilal_EN

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal on a three-year contract. The Premier League champions confirmed the news on Saturday.

According to British media, the deal is worth 53m euros (£46.3m) plus add-ons; however, the official financial details were not disclosed.

The Anfield club on Saturday confirmed the news in a statement and wished the player the best for the future.

"Liverpool FC can confirm Darwin Núñez has completed a permanent transfer to Al-Hilal, subject to international clearance,” Liverpool stated.

"The Uruguayan's three-year spell with the Reds concludes after he finalised a switch to the Saudi Pro League side today.

"Everybody at the club would like to thank Darwin for his contributions and wish him and his family all the best for the future."

Nunez moved to Liverpool from Benfica in the summer of 2022 for an initial fee of £64 million, and has scored 40 goals and 26 assists in 143 appearances across three seasons with the Reds.

The striker struggled to make his place in the first team during Liverpool's title-winning campaign last season. He got only eight chances to start and netted five times.

Darwin Nunez's transfer will help Liverpool reach closer to the £200m mark for sales this summer, as they have completed the transfers of Caoimhin Kelleher, Nat Phillips, Jarell Quansah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, and Tyler Morton for £146.5m.

Al-Hilal, under former Inter Milan manager Simone Inzaghi, became a brutal force in Asia.

The Saudi Pro League side also became the first Asian club to defeat a Premier League team in an official match, achieving the feat against Manchester City at the Club World Cup last month.

Inzaghi's new side is looking to secure a record-extending 20th league title this season. The club finished second in the Saudi Pro League last campaign.