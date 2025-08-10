Pakistan athletes shine at Hero Open Taekwondo Championship

Pakistan athletes pose with medals after securing victories at the Hero Open Taekwondo Championship in Malaysia on August 10, 2025. — Reporter

MALAYSIA: Pakistani athletes delivered a remarkable performance at the Hero Open Taekwondo Championship held recently in Malaysia, securing a total of four medals, two golds and two silvers.

The highly competitive event featured over 2,000 athletes from 20 countries, making the achievements of the Pakistani team even more commendable.

Muhammad Umar was a standout performer in the senior category, showcasing exceptional skill, focus and determination throughout the competition.

He clinched the gold medal after defeating a strong contender from China in the final round.

This victory marked a significant milestone for Pakistan, especially considering the tournament’s reputation as one of the toughest in the sport, attracting some of the world’s best champions.

Umar’s outstanding performance not only earned him individual glory but also put his hometown, Kashmore, on the international sports map.

Another gold medal was secured by Syed Hamza Shah, who dominated his category by overcoming formidable opponents from Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

Hamza’s consistent and commanding victories throughout the rounds earned him the top spot on the podium, making him one of the event’s most impressive competitors.

Shamil Ali Hussain also made a strong impact by winning three consecutive fights to reach the final.

Although he narrowly lost in the final round, his efforts were rewarded with a well-deserved silver medal, highlighting his growing potential on the international stage.

Hammad Nadeem contributed to Pakistan’s medal haul by winning another silver medal, further boosting the team’s overall success in the tournament.

The Hero Open Taekwondo Championship brought together elite athletes from across Asia and beyond, providing an excellent platform for competitors to showcase their talent and fight at the highest level.

Pakistan’s strong performance at this prestigious event underlines the nation’s rising prominence in the sport of taekwondo and promises a bright future for its athletes on the global stage.