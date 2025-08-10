Raducanu cruises past Danilovic to reach Cincinnati Open second round

Emma Raducanu (GBR) returns the ball against Amanda Anisimova (USA) in third round play at IGA Stadium on Aug 1, 2025. — Reuters

Emma Raducanu secured a commanding 6-3, 6-2 victory over Serbia's Olga Danilovic in the first round of the Cincinnati Open at Champions Court on Saturday.

This win came shortly after Raducanu added Rafael Nadal’s former coach, Francis Roig, to her team on a full-time basis, a move seen as a key factor in her recent improvement.

Danilovic had earlier beaten British number three Katie Boulter in her first-round match, while Raducanu received a bye into the second round. The Serbian started strong, breaking Raducanu to love in the very first game, signaling an intense battle ahead.

The opening set saw multiple breaks of serve, with both players exchanging momentum. After four breaks in the first five games, Raducanu came back from 30-0 down to secure a crucial break, moving ahead 5-3.

She then served out the set with a powerful ace, demonstrating improved confidence and control on the court.

In the second set, Raducanu played outstandingly, capitalising on Danilovic’s errors and earning a break at 3-2. From that point, Raducanu maintained her dominance and did not lose another game, sealing her spot in the third round in Ohio.

Currently ranked world number 39, four spots higher than Danilovic, Raducanu praised her recent consistency and progress.

“I’m really building some momentum. I’m happy with how I’ve stayed pretty consistent over the last few months,” she said after the match.

“I still feel there’s a long way to go, but I’m working hard behind the scenes, putting in a lot of hours, and hoping to trust in that effort.”

Raducanu will now face the world number one Aryna Sabalenka in the second round.