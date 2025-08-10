Noelvi Marte stars as Reds secure thrilling win over Pirates in MLB

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Noelvi Marte gestures after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fourth inning at Great American Ball Park on Jul 29, 2025. — Reuters

PITTSBURGH: Noelvi Marte had three hits, drove in a run, and scored the eventual winning run as the Cincinnati Reds narrowly defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 at PNC Park on Saturday afternoon.

Marte was the star of the game for the Reds, delivering a clutch performance throughout. His key moment came in the seventh inning when he led off with a double off Pirates pitcher Carmen Mlodzinski.

Later in the same inning, Marte scored on a sacrifice fly by TJ Friedl, which gave Cincinnati a crucial one-run lead they would not relinquish.

Starting pitcher Nick Martinez was solid on the mound for the Reds, pitching seven strong innings while allowing only one run on four hits, issuing no walks and keeping the Pirates’ offense largely in check.

He outpitched Pittsburgh rookie Braxton Ashcraft, who worked three 1/3 innings in an opener role. Ashcraft gave up one run on three hits and struck out five batters but was unable to hold off the Reds’ offense.

The Pirates had taken an early lead in the third inning when Tommy Pham hit a sacrifice fly that scored Jared Triolo. Triolo had led off the inning with a double and advanced to third base on a single by Spencer Horwitz.

In the ninth inning, the Pirates threatened as Reds closer Emilio Pagan allowed a leadoff walk to Oneil Cruz.

However, Cincinnati’s defense came through in the clutch, executing a game-ending double play on a Nick Gonzales lineout to shortstop Elly De La Cruz, who then doubled off Cruz at first base. Pagan recorded his 25th save of the season.

Both teams finished with seven hits each, with Spencer Horwitz and Anthony Steer each recording two hits for their respective clubs.

The Reds will look to even the series in Sunday’s final game, which will feature Reds pitcher Zack Littell taking on Pittsburgh’s Mike Burrows.