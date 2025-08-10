Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma likely to retire from ODIs this year: reports

Un dated picture of Virat Kohli (left) and Rohit Sharma. — AFP

MUMBAI: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli and current ODI captain Rohit Sharma are reportedly set to retire from One Day Internationals (ODIs) later this year, following their recent retirements from Test and T20 formats, to Indian media reported on Sunday.

The veteran duo, who have already stepped away from Tests and T20 internationals, Kohli retiring from Tests in May 2025 and both calling time on their T20I careers after India’s 2024 T20 World Cup victory, continue to represent India in the 50-over format.

According to a report, both players are expected to feature for the last time in their careers during the upcoming ODI series against Australia scheduled for October 2025.

Despite their continued presence in ODIs, speculation is mounting that this series might mark the final chapter of their international careers in the format.

Reports suggest that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not currently see Kohli and Sharma as part of the core plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Reports claim that to remain in contention for the national ODI squad beyond this series, both players may be required to participate in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s premier domestic one-day tournament, starting December 2025.

This move could effectively push Kohli and Sharma towards announcing their retirement from international cricket after the Australia series.

A source told Indian media, “Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma do not fit into our plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"With more than two years to go before the event and both players nearing 40 by then, there needs to be a clear strategy. We also need to nurture young talent for the future.”