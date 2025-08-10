Taylor Ward powers Angels to win over Tigers in MLB

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward reacts after hitting a 3-run walk-off home run to win against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Angel Stadium on Aug 3, 2025. — Reuters

DETROIT: Taylor Ward had three hits, including a go-ahead two-run homer, leading the visiting Los Angeles Angels to a 7-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park in an MLB game on Saturday.

Ward played a key role in the Angels' second consecutive win with his double and two runs scored. Jo Adell contributed with a three-run homer, while Luis Rengifo added a solo blast in the eighth inning.

Yusei Kikuchi started for Los Angeles, allowing four runs on eight hits over five innings and striking out seven.

The Angels' bullpen then pitched four scoreless innings, capped by Kenley Jansen’s 21st save of the season.

Detroit briefly took a 2-1 lead in the second inning on Wenceel Perez’s triple and RBI hits from Andy Ibanez and Jake Rogers.

However, the Angels responded in the fourth, regaining the lead on Adell’s three-run homer after singles by Ward and a hit-by-pitch to Yoan Moncada.

The Tigers tied the game again in the bottom of the fourth with RBIs from Matt Vierling and Gleyber Torres, but the Angels never trailed afterward.

Nolan Schanuel’s leadoff single in the fifth set up Ward’s 27th homer of the season, a two-run shot to left-center, giving Los Angeles a 6-4 lead.

Charlie Morton (7-10), making his second start for Detroit after being acquired from Baltimore, allowed six runs on seven hits in four 1/3 innings despite striking out 10.

The Angels outhit the Tigers 10-9, with Javier Baez collecting three hits for Detroit. Detroit’s Casey Mize is scheduled to face Jack Kochanowicz on Sunday in the series finale.