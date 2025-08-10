Wood shines as Nationals thrash Giants in MLB clash

Washington Nationals left fielder James Wood reacts after swinging at a pitch against the San Francisco Giants in the second inning at Oracle Park on Aug 9, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: James Wood blasted his third leadoff home run of the season and Brad Lord delivered six strong innings as the Washington Nationals edged the San Francisco Giants 4-2 in MLB clash here at Oracle Park on Saturday.

The victory was just the second in the last 10 games for the struggling Nationals, who evened the three-game series heading into Sunday’s finale.

Wood wasted no time, crushing the third pitch of the game off Giants rookie starter Carson Whisenhunt (1-1) for his 25th home run of the year.

In the third inning, Paul DeJong and Josh Bell hit back-to-back homers to extend Washington’s lead to 3-0.

Wood added an RBI double in the sixth to make it 4-0. Lord (3-6), making his 10th MLB start, limited San Francisco to one run on four hits over six innings, walking two and striking out five.

His shutout bid ended when Rafael Devers connected for a solo shot his 22nd of the season, in the sixth inning.

The Giants mounted late threats, loading the bases in the eighth and putting two on in the ninth, but left-hander Jose A. Ferrer held firm.

He escaped both jams to record his second career save and first of the 2025 season, by inducing a game-ending double play.

DeJong, Bell and Wood each had two hits in the Nationals’ 11-hit performance. Devers led the Giants’ offense with a home run, a single, and two walks, though San Francisco’s three-game winning streak came to an end.

Sunday’s series finale will feature Giants ace Justin Verlander against struggling All-Star MacKenzie Gore.