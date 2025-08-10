Arooj Sohail Butt appointed Pakistan men’s U17 manager, first woman in role

An undated picture of Pakistan men’s U17 football team manager Arooj Sohail Butt (right). — Reporter

KARACHI: In a landmark step toward gender equality in sports, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Sunday appointed Arooj Sohail Butt as manager of the Pakistan men’s under-17 national team.

She became the first woman in the country’s football history to be assigned as manager of a boys’ team at the national and international level.

Butt, who has been serving as PFF’s safeguarding officer, is certified in safeguarding by FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the South Asian Football Federation (SAFF).

She has been tasked with overseeing the under-17 squad as it prepares for the upcoming SAFF Championship and Asian qualifiers later this year.

PFF officials said the appointment reflects the federation’s commitment to building an inclusive and professional environment that allows qualified women to take on leadership roles in football.

The move aligns with FIFA’s anti-discrimination stance and its directive for the full participation of women at all levels of football governance, as outlined in its statutes and governance reforms adopted in 2016.

While women have been involved in football at the grassroots level in Pakistan for years, their representation in high-performance and decision-making positions has remained low, although in 2019, the PFF Normalisation Committee had appointed Manizeh Zainli at the position of general secretary.

Officials say initiatives like this are aimed at breaking such barriers and encouraging more women to contribute in strategic and operational roles.

“This decision not only promotes gender equality but also reinforces our commitment to safeguarding, professionalism and institutional excellence,” said an official.

The appointment also highlights the PFF's adherence to FIFA and AFC safeguarding standards, ensuring the rights and well-being of minors in the sport are protected.