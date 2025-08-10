Several Bangladesh players fail fitness test standards ahead of Asia Cup

Bangladesh cricket team players undergo a fitness test at the National Stadium in Dhaka on August 10, 2025. — X/@BCBtigers

DHAKA: Bangladesh cricket team saw several players fall short in a new fitness assessment held at the National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday, just weeks before the Asia Cup.

The test, introduced by new strength and conditioning coach Nathan Keily, replaced the traditional Yo-Yo and beep tests with a 1600-meter run and a 40-meter sprint to gauge players’ conditioning.

While pacer Nahid Rana stole the show by completing the 1600-meter run in an impressive five minutes and 31 seconds, the fastest among the 22 participants, a number of players struggled.

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanvir Islam and Shamim Patowary each took nearly eight minutes to finish the run, well off the expected benchmark.

“Rana was just outstanding. A few others also did well, but there were a couple of cricketers who could not meet our expectations,” a member of the team management said.

Mehedi Hasan Miraz was second fastest in the first group, clocking six minutes and one second, followed by veteran Mushfiqur Rahim at six minutes and 10 seconds.

In the second batch of 15 players, Tanzim Hasan Sakib led with five minutes and 53 seconds, ahead of Shahadat Hossain Dipu six minutes and Parvez Hossain Emon six minutes and 13 seconds.

Six players from the 25-man preliminary squad missed the test, including T20I captain Liton Kumar Das and Towhid Hridoy.

Four others Nurul Hasan Sohan, Saif Hasan, Afif Hossain and Mahidul Islam Ankon, are currently on the Bangladesh 'A' team tour of Australia and were also absent.

The fitness camp is part of Bangladesh’s preparation for a three-match home T20I series against the Netherlands, followed by the Asia Cup in the UAE.

After the fitness drills conclude, the squad will shift to Sylhet on August 20 for a skills training camp.