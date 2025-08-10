New Zealand first to arrive in India for World Cup preparations in Chennai

New Zealand players train at the Super Kings Academy in Chennai ahead of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 on August 10. — Super Kings Academy

CHENNAI: The New Zealand women’s cricket team on Saturday kicked off its preparations for the upcoming Women’s ODI World Cup with a two-week training camp at the Super Kings Academy in Chennai, India.

The camp, led by head coach Ben Sawyer and assistant coach Craig McMillan, is designed to help players adapt to spin-friendly conditions ahead of the tournament in India and Sri Lanka.

Ten players, including contracted stars Jess Kerr, Brooke Halliday, and Georgia Plimmer are attending the camp, alongside emerging talents Izzy Sharp, Flora Devonshire and Emma McLeod.

Sawyer described the timing as perfect given that it is currently winter in New Zealand and competitive cricket is limited.

“Being two months out from the World Cup, this camp is ideal for us. We’ve been able to bring seven contracted players and three promising youngsters we believe will play a lot of cricket in these conditions in the future,” Sawyer said.

Following the Chennai stint, the White Ferns are expected to travel to Dubai for a series of one-dayers against England before the World Cup begins on September 30.

The training schedule has been crafted to mirror the challenges of playing in hot, subcontinental conditions.

Sawyer has been impressed with the squad’s progress against spin, highlighting Izzy Sharp’s 80-run knock and Maddy Green’s innovative sweep shots as examples of adaptability.

While the Chennai group works on match readiness, senior players such as Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, and Amelia Kerr are competing overseas, ensuring all members of the squad remain in form ahead of the tournament.

“With a mix of domestic camps, overseas assignments, and exposure to heat and spin, we’re doing everything possible to make sure we’re ready for the World Cup,” Sawyer concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 will begin on 30 September and run until 2 November across five cities in India and Sri Lanka.

Hosts India will face Sri Lanka in the opening match at Bengaluru, while defending champions Australia will begin their title defence against T20 World Cup winners and Trans-Tasman rivals New Zealand on 1 October in Indore.

The eight-team tournament will follow a single round-robin format, with each team playing the others once. The top four sides will advance to the semi-finals. Matches will be played in Bengaluru, Vizag, Indore, Guwahati, and Colombo.

One semi-final will be held in Bengaluru, while the other is scheduled for either Colombo or Guwahati. The final will take place on 2 November, with Bengaluru and Colombo shortlisted as potential venues.

Teams will also play two warm-up matches each, beginning on 24 September. India is set to take on 2022 runners-up England in a warm-up clash in Bengaluru, followed by a fixture against South Africa on 27 September in Guwahati.

The 2025 edition marks the 13th installment of the Women’s Cricket World Cup, which was first held in 1973. Australia, who secured their seventh title in 2022, qualified automatically by topping the ICC Women’s Championship standings.

Joining them through direct qualification were England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and hosts India.

The final two spots were claimed by Pakistan and Bangladesh, who finished in the top two of the Women's World Cup Qualifier held in April.