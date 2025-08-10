Multan Sultans’ coach appointed as Bangladesh batting specialist

Undated picture of Multan Sultans during a practice session for Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10. Power-hitting coach Julian Wood (right), team owner Ali Tareen (centre), and head coach Abdul Rehman are seen speaking to the media. — X

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed Julian Wood, the current power-hitting coach of Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans, as its specialist batting coach on a short-term contract.

According to the BCB, Wood’s appointment will run for three months, with his first assignment being the upcoming Asia Cup, scheduled to take place on September 9 in the UAE.

Wood, an English coach renowned for his expertise in modern power-hitting techniques, has worked with several international teams and franchises. Before joining the BCB, he served as a power-hitting specialist with Sri Lanka Cricket.

BCB officials expressed confidence that Wood’s experience would help strengthen Bangladesh’s batting unit, particularly in white-ball formats, as the team prepares for the Asia Cup and other major assignments in the coming months.

Earlier, the BCB announced that Wood will work with the players for three weeks during their preparatory camp at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Wood’s inclusion aims to enhance Bangladesh’s ability to dominate in white-ball cricket by improving players’ power-hitting techniques and shot range.

The short-term stint will serve as preparation for both the Asia Cup and the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, for which the Asia Cup will act as a dress rehearsal.

However, Wood’s tenure beyond the Asia Cup remains uncertain.

“Yeah, I'm talking to Simmo (Phil Simmons, head coach). Basically, I'm there for three weeks in August. That's what I've heard, but it's not confirmed yet. But it's more than likely.

"In August, yeah (will be reaching Dhaka) prior to the Asia Cup. Don’t know (after Asia Cup) as it depends on them (BCB), I suppose,” Wood stated.

This will not be Wood’s first experience in Bangladesh. He previously worked with local cricketers during his stint with Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

Speaking on his new role and its challenges, Wood said, “I think the key for me is there's a lot of talent there. They've always had talent. When it comes to white-ball cricket, striking the ball is obviously a major part of the game now.

"My job will be to give them information and the key thing is how to use their power, how to generate it, and how to use that power more efficiently,” he concluded.