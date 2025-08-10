Pakistan Shaheens’ squad reaches Darwin for Top End T20 Series

Pakistan Shaheens' Muhammad Irfan Khan (right) and Mohammad Wasim Jr at the Darwin International Airport on August 10, 2025. — Instagram/ntcricket

DARWIN: The Pakistan Shaheens’ squad reached here on Sunday night to participate in the Top End T20 Series, scheduled to run from August 14 to 24.

According to the details, the Shaheens’ 15-member contingent landed at the Darwin International Airport in the wee hours of Sunday here.

Led by captain Mohammad Irfan Khan, the 15-member squad will face strong competition in the 11-team event. The Shaheens will open their campaign against Bangladesh ‘A’ on August 14.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has made two changes to the original squad ahead of the tournament.

Batter Haider Ali has been replaced by Mohammad Faiq after receiving a temporary suspension on disciplinary grounds, while pacer Mohammad Wasim Jnr has been drafted in for left-arm fast bowler Salman Mirza.

Salman was also omitted from the national team for the recently concluded T20I series against the West Indies, despite an impressive debut in the Bangladesh series earlier this year.

He finished as the leading wicket-taker in that series, claiming seven wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 5.21.

The Shaheens’ line-up also features experienced international campaigners, including Abdul Samad (five T20Is), Faisal Akram (three ODIs) and Mubasir Khan (one T20I), adding depth and balance to the side.

Following their opener, the Shaheens will take on Scorchers on August 16 and Renegades on August 18 at TIO Stadium.

They will then face Kingsmen on August 19, Strikers on August 21, and Nepal on August 22 at the DXC Arena. The semi-finals and final are scheduled for August 24.

Pakistan 15-member squad:

Muhammad Irfan Khan (c), Abdul Samad, Ahmed Daniyal, Faisal Akram, Khawaja Mohammad Nafay (wicket-keeper), Maaz Sadaqat, Mehran Mumtaz, Mohammad Faiq, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori (wk), Mubasir Khan, Saad Masood, Shahid Aziz, Ubaid Shah and Yasir Khan.

Team management:

Ghulam Ali (head coach), Sami Ullah Niazi (bowling coach), Mansoor Amjad (fielding coach), Muhammad Ibrahim (analyst) and Muhammad Aleem (physio)

Pakistan Shaheens fixtures: