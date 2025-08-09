‘Pretty special’: Santner lauds Foulkes on record-breaking Test debut

New Zealand's Zakary Foulkes celebrates taking a wicket-haul on his way back to the dugout after their victory over Zimbabwe in the second Test at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on August 9, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

BULAWAYO: New Zealand stand-in captain Mitchell Santner on Saturday, lavished praise on pacer Zakary Foulkes for his memorable debut during the second Test of the two-match series against Zimbabwe.

The touring side registered an innings and 359-run victory over Zimbabwe to clean sweep the series 2-0, courtesy of a collective batting and bowling dominance.

Leading the bowling charge for the Blackcaps in the recently concluded fixture was one of their three debutants, Foulkes, who returned magnificent match figures of 9/75, the best-ever for a New Zealand debutant in the format.

Although opening batter Devon Conway bagged the Player of the Match award for his anchoring 153-run knock, Foulkes earned words of acknowledgement from stand-in captain Santner, who was moved by his passion, the highlight of which was his 10-over spell.

"We've seen a little bit in the white ball stuff recently, but to do it in a Test match on debut is pretty special," Santner said.

"He was obviously going for that ten-for, I think he bowled a ten-over spell there, which is credit to him as well to be able to bowl ten overs in a row. But he's probably loved Zimbabwe more than some others," he added.

Foulkes, who was drafted into the New Zealand squad as injured Nathan Smith’s replacement, swung the ball both ways, which Santner believes makes him special and may see him being included in the team’s bowling attack.

"Someone kind of swinging into the right-hander is, you don't see that often," Santner said. "So I guess [he's] another addition to our attack with the guys moving the ball away. "He was outstanding. When the lefties come on, he looks pretty tough to play and to get nine in the game on debut is a pretty good effort."