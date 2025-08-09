Muhammad Asif to kick off World Games campaign on August 10

This undated picture shows Pakistan cueist Muhammad Asif in action during the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship at the Crowne Plaza Bahrain in Manama. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan’s ace cueist Muhammad Asif will start his World Games 2025 campaign against China’s Liang Xiaolong on Sunday.

The World Games 2025 kicked off in Chengdu, China, on Friday, featuring over 4000 athletes from more than 100 countries, competing in 34 disciplines, including Snooker.

The cue sport, first inducted into the Games in 2001, will see 12 players vying for the gold medal this year.

The cueists were divided into four groups of three, with the top two from each pool advancing into the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, former IBSF World champion Asif has been drafted into Group B, alongside China’s Xiaolong and Germany’s Alexander Widau.

The national cueist will kick off his campaign against Xiaolong on Sunday, while his remaining group-stage fixture against Widau will be contested the following day.

For the unversed, Asif earned the World Games 2025 qualification by clinching the IBSF World Men’s Snooker Championship last year in Doha.

Asif, who entered the championship as a qualifier after getting a wild card nomination to the event through the Pakistan Billiards and Snooker Federation (PBSA), made the most of the opportunity with his stellar performances in both the main and knockout stages.

He came up against Iran’s Ali Gharahgozlou in the final and had to make hard yards to clinch a narrow 4-3 victory.

Notably, Muhammad Asif has been in stellar form lately, having won the IBSF World Masters Snooker Championship title in Bahrain last month.

The seasoned cueist edged past India’s Brijesh Damani 4-3 in the summit clash to clinch his sixth world title as the 36-year-old has won two team and three individual titles during his glittering career.