Pitch ratings for England-India Test series revealed

India's Shubman Gill (second from left) shakes hands with England's Chris Woakes (second from right) after their fifth Test at The Oval in London on August 4, 2025. — Reuters

KARACHI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has deemed the majority of the pitches used during the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy between England and India as ‘satisfactory’, international media reported on Saturday.

According to a report, the apex cricketing body has released the pitch ratings of the first four matches of the recently concluded series, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

The pitch for the series opener at Headingley, Leeds, was the only one to be rated ‘very good’ by the ICC, while the rest of the surfaces used during the series were deemed ‘satisfactory’. The outfields for all four matches were rated ‘very good’.

Meanwhile, the ICC is yet to release the pitch and outfield ratings for the fifth and final Test, played at the Kennington Oval in London, which saw India stage a dramatic comeback to level the series.

For the unversed, ICC rates a pitch on a scale ranging from very good to unfit: very good, satisfactory, unsatisfactory and unfit.

For an unsatisfactory rating, a venue is awarded one demerit point and three for an unfit rating. If a venue receives five demerit points in a five-year period, it will be barred from hosting international cricket for 12 months.

It is pertinent to mention that the recently concluded series was majorly dominated by the batters, resulting in several records being equalled or broken during the five-match flare between the two giants.

The series produced 50 scores of fifty or more runs, the highest ever in a single Test series. Out of the 50 fifty-plus scores, 19 were converted into centuries. India led the tally with 28 fifty-plus scores, while England contributed 22.

This remarkable achievement also coincides with another milestone, the highest aggregate of runs scored in a five-match Test series.

The previous record belonged to the 1928-29 Ashes series, where English and Australian batters amassed a combined total of 6,606 runs.

The previous benchmark for the most fifty-plus scores in a five-match series was 49, set during the 1920-21 Ashes series.

Another notable record was during the 1993 Ashes, which produced 50 fifty-plus scores, but over six matches, making the ongoing India-England series the first to reach this figure within five Tests.