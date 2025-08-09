New Zealand break Pakistan’s 30-year-old record during Zimbabwe thrashing

New Zealand players walk off the field after beating Zimbabwe in the second Test at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo on August 9, 2025. — Zimbabwe Cricket

BULAWAYO: Former ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders New Zealand, on Saturday, broke Pakistan’s long-standing bowling record during their innings and 359-run victory over Zimbabwe in the second Test here at the Queens Sports Club.

The touring side’s pacers dismantled Zimbabwe’s batting unit, dismissing them for meagre 125 and 117, respectively and accounted for all of their 20 wickets across the two innings.

Consequently, New Zealand became the second team to take all 20 wickets through pacers in a Test in Zimbabwe, joining Pakistan, who set the benchmark in 1995 during the Harare Test.

For New Zealand, debutant Zakary Foulkes led the charge with nine wickets, including a five-wicket haul in the second innings. He was closely followed by experienced Matt Henry, who picked up seven wickets, out of which five came in the first innings.

Fellow pacers Matthew Fisher and Jacob Duffy chipped in with two scalps apiece.

It also marked only the fifth instance New Zealand pacers have taken all 20 wickets in a Test away from home, with the last occurrence being the WTC 2021 final against India.

New Zealand’s batting unit was equally impressive, with opening batter Devon Conway (153) and middle-order batters Will Young (150) and Rachin Ravindra (165) each playing 150-plus-run knocks to power them to a mammoth total of 601/3 dec, which was their highest team total against Zimbabwe in the format.

The touring side’s all-round dominance eventually led them to an innings and 359-run victory, their biggest in terms of runs in Tests.

Overall, it was the third-highest innings win margin in Tests, only behind England’s innings and 579-run victory over arch-rivals Australia in 1938 and Australia’s innings and 360-run thrashing of South Africa in 2022.



Biggest margin of innings victories in Tests

